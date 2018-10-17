Bridlington property is in a prime residential location

Lamplugh Lane, Bridlington, £179,950

A unique house situated in this prime residential location, situated on Lamplugh Lane which runs parallel to Sands Lane, both being approximately 300 metres from the North beach and sea front. It is also convenient for local shops, supermarket and Queensgate Park.

The property was built circa 1917 and comprises: Inner hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Private driveway providing ample off street parking and garage.

To the side of the property is a good sized south west facing established walled garden and to the rear there is a courtyard with three brick stores. EPC rating D. No onward chain.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.