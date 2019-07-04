Bridlington park nominated for UK's best park 2019 - here's how you can vote

A Bridlington park has been nominated for the title of the nation’s favourite local park.

Queensgate Park has been selected as one of 30 parks in the Yorkshire and Humber region that have nominated by public vote.

Queensgate Park in Bridlington

A total of 364 public nominations for parks and green spaces have been made across the UK have been made.

The Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park, 2019 voting will open on July 6 at www.fieldsintrust.org/ until Monday, August 19.

The public vote coincide with “Have a Field Day” the annual celebration of parks and green spaces. Over 250 community-led events will engage thousands of people across the UK, people are coming together for picnics with their friends and neighbours, celebrating local parks and green spaces and joining a movement of fellow park users across the UK who want champion their parks and protect them for future generations to enjoy.

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that legally protects parks and green spaces in perpetuity. The UK’s Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities, supporting mental and physical health and bringing people together.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive, Helen Griffiths, said: “Our parks and green spaces are a vital part of UK community infrastructure. We know that they provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them, so we are delighted to see a record number of nominations for the UK’s Best Park award and it is encouraging to see so many people organising picnics with neighbours to celebrate how much they love their local park.

"Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these valuable and much-loved parks and green spaces for future generations to enjoy.”

The charity is concerned that many parks and green spaces are under threat and are at risk of being lost to development or a cycle of decline and disappearance.

Last month Fields in Trust published research which revealed that over 2.5 million people across Great Britain live more than ten-minutes’ walk from a park or green space and the Yorkshire and Humber region has more than 180,000 people whose nearest green space is more than 10-minutes-walk from home.

With public sector cuts leading to pressure on parks and green spaces, there is the risk that a lack of legal protection could lead to more being sold off or developed.

Nominations for UK’s Best Park 2019 include small community gardens and large nature reserves, sports fields and playgrounds, each green space valued by its community and nominated by the regular park users who love to walk, run, cycle, relax, picnic and play with their children in the UK’s parks.

The competition will see the park with the most votes in each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shortlisted with the UK's Best Park, 2019 announced in mid-September.