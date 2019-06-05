Bridlington Old Town 1940s Festival - what to expect

Bridlington Old Town will be transported back to the 1940s again this weekend for its annual celebration of the area’s role in the Dad’s Army film.

Guests in wartime costumes will pass through the streets and there will be nostalgic entertainment at an event which attracts thousands of visitors.

Old Town was transformed into Walmington-on-Sea in the 2015 film starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Nighy.

Sunday’s parade sets off from Church Green at 11am, led by the Yorkshire Corps of Drums.

After a welcome speech by Martyn Coltman, from the Old Town Association, the George Formby Experience will take to the stage to start of the day’s musical entertainment.

There will be food outlets, stalls and plenty of live music, including sets by Madeline Brown, Tess Fletcher and Coastal Voices choir.