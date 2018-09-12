Bridlington link detached family home is beautifully presented

Orchard Close, Bridlington, £199,950

An immaculate and beautifully presented link detached family home situated on the north side of Bridlington.

This extended property benefits from having uPVC double glazed windows, gas central heating and offers spacious accommodation comprising entrance hall, lounge dining area, dining kitchen, conservatory, study and ground floor WC, master bedroom with dressing room, three more double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Externally to the rear there is an enclosed and private family garden whilst the driveway to the front provides off street parking for numerous cars, and the partially converted garage offers a good storage space. EPC Rating D.

