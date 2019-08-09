Bridlington Lifeboat: 'The biggest thank you to all our supporters old and new'

Last month’s fundraising events have raised £6,100 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Bridlington Lifeboat have thanked their supporters who have generously donated in the events throughout July.

Image: Andrew Brompton

Andy Brompton, Lifeboat Press Officer, said: "We can now confirm the final total of money raised by the events organised by Bob Taylor and his team is £6,100 which also includes money donated by various RNLI supporters.

"Our gratitude goes to these four people who visited our Open Day and handed over donations which were raised in various ways.

"Recently married, Chris And Lesley Storey, gave a donation from money raised at their wedding.

"Mrs Joan Gillard who had put money aside each week after death of her husband and gifted to the RNLI in his memory.

"Molly Phelan who after doing a school project about Saving Lives at Sea also raised money for the RNLI. Thank you to everyone."

The final event, the annual RNLI open day, was opened on Saturday July 27 by Mayor Liam Dealtry.

The open day, held at the boathouse, included a variety of attractions including candy floss making, maggot racing, face painting and a variety of stalls.

Music and entertainment was provided by local singer Joe Stephenson, and representatives from the coastguard, lifeguards and lifeboat crew answered any questions about safety at sea.

Other events throughout July included the ‘Rock the Boat’ concert at The Telegraph Inn and a second viewing of ‘Fishermans Friends’, due to popular demand, at The Spotlight Theatre.

“Thanks also to our volunteer crew along with all those who helped through the day. And a big thank you to our star attraction Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor Liam Dealtry and his wife Mayoress Michelle Dealtry, and, of course, the biggest thank you to all our supporters old and new,” Andy added.

