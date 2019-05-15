Bridlington Kite Festival - what you can expect at this weekend's spectacle

Bridlington Kite Festival returns this weekend with the clifftops set to welcome some internationally renowned flyers.

Highly skilled sequences and colourful displays will be performed alongside a range of upbeat music, over the weekend of Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

There will be rare Oriental kites, Indian Fighter kites and some of the world’s largest inflatables in the skies on the north side of town.

Will Hall, EY Events manager, said: “This is the fourth year of the festival, which attracts thousands of people to the area and provides a boost for local tourism.

“The festival continues to grow in popularity year-on-year.”

Local traders will be cooking up a storm with a range of delicious street food and local produce and the Active Coast programme will be holding another of its Mini Field Days, which will feature an inflatable boot camp, nerf zones, face painting and traditional fairground rides

Children are also encouraged to bring their favourite cuddly toy. Each brave cuddly companion will take part in a daring parachute jump and will float gently down from a great height before being presented with a certificate for their courage.

The family-friendly event runs from 10am to 5pm each day and entry is free.