Bridlington home is in the heart of the ever popular Danescroft residential area

Trentham Drive, Bridlington £139,500

A semi-detached bungalow set in a quiet location and available with no ongoing chain. The property has a two bedroomed layout, night store heating, uPVC double glazing and a well-kept lawn garden to the frontage and a good sized rear garden which takes lots of daily sunshine and has lawned and patio areas.

A side driveway provides ample parking and leads to a detached garage.

Set in the heart of the ever popular Danescroft residential area of Bridlington, the property lies at the southern end of Trentham Drive, upon its eastern side, therefore having a west facing aspect and east facing rear garden.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.