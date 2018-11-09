Bridlington executive home in commanding position overlooking golf course

Kingston Road, Bridlington, £325,000

A very rare opportunity to acquire a commanding family house which is overlooking Bridlington Golf Course on the south side of town, with uninterrupted views over greens and trees. The property is available without an onward chain and offers a good-sized family layout.

The accommodation has the benefit of gas central heating, uPVC double glazing and three spacious reception rooms comprising sitting room, living room and dining room. There is a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a ground floor WC and the living room has access to a conservatory to the side of the property.

A galleried staircase leads to the first floor landing area and in turn to four generous sized bedrooms, two having the benefit of fitted wardrobes and superb views over the golf course. There is a separate WC and a modern re-fitted bathroom with quadrant shower cubicle and fitted cabinets incorporating the WC and bidet.

The property occupies a good-sized corner plot with boundary walls and hedge borders. There are two separate garages with auto roll up doors, power and light connections, water tap and an extensive private parking bay, suitable for numerous cars. To the side rear is an established lawned garden which stretches round to the east and rear side of the property where there is an enclosed area with shrubs and trees.

Ideally suited to an executive family seeking a home that can be immediately occupied. Ity retains a lot of character and whilst the kitchen and bathroom areas have been modernised, other parts maybe considered for a general makeover.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.