Bridlington bungalow has had extensive improvements

Mordacks Road, Bridlington, £280,000

Spacious detached bungalow erected by D Dunk (Builders) Ltd. The property has had extensive improvements including new PVCu windows, external doors and guttering (2016), new internal doors (2012), radiators replaced (2015) and solid wood flooring fitted (2015) and is presented in good order throughout.

L-shaped lounge/diner with solid wood flooring throughout, suspended bay window, electric fire on granite back and hearth and fitted wall lights.

The dining area has fitted wall lights and PVCu sliding doors into the sun room/snug (built June 2017). The kitchen was re-designed in 2015 to include solid wood wall and floor cupboards with granite worktops and worktop lighting, inset white composite sink, 2 integral ‘Neff’ ovens having induction hob and extractor hood over. Integral ‘Neff’ microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Plumbing for automatic washing machine, space for tumble dryer and PVCu door to rear garden.

Rear bedroom one has been extended with PVCu French doors onto the rear patio. Fully tiled en-suite shower/wc and walk-in shower enclosure. Front bedroom two having fitted wardrobes with 3 matching chests of drawers. Bedroom three/office/dining room having recess fitted bookshelves with cupboards under and solid wood flooring. Bathroom/shower/wc (re-fitted 2016 by Classic Interiors) being fully tiled with white suite of panelled bath, mains shower and shower screen, pedestal wash basin, WC and shaver socket.

Sun room/snug having tiled floor, multi-fuel burning stove on granite hearth with tiled back and PVCu patio doors to rear garden.

Laid to lawn with raised beds, block paved patio, greenhouse, metal coal bunker, two water taps and two external electric sockets. Low maintenance gravelled forecourt with flower beds, caravan charging point, block paved path and drive leading to the attached garage.

