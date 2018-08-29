Bridlington bungalow has been extensively modernised

Bempton Oval, Bridlington £104,500

Popular style one bedroom semi-detached bungalow very well presented and ready to move into has been extensively improved and modernised over the years including re-plastering, re-wiring, new mains gas supply and internal pipework, cavity wall insulation, double glazing, refitted bathroom and kitchen units. Comprising entrance lobby, galley kitchen and separate utility room with combi gas boiler. Lounge with south facing bay window and gas fire. Bedroom with fitted wardrobes and bathroom with white suite. Block paved parking to the front with shared side drive. Detached garage and south facing courtyard all enclosed by timber fencing.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.