Bridlington bed and breakfast is a great business opportunity

Pembroke Terrace, Bridlington, £350,000

The Pembroke is a long established bed and breakfast property having good regular trade and is located on Pembroke Terrace.

The property runs off South Marine Drive and therefore overlooks the south bay. The harbour and Spa complex are also within 200 yards. A prime tourist location having all the town’s holiday amenities within easy walking distance.

This substantial property has been in the same ownership for the last 28 years and only ill health necessitates a sale at this time.

There is great potential to provide bed, breakfast and evening meals and to make full use of the built-in bar. The dining room is located on the lower ground floor and can be accessed from the front terrace and is equipped for 24 diners with built-in bar, although this hasn’t been used for some years.

The kitchen is fully tiled with a good range of floor and wall cupboards and comprises five burner stove, eye-level grill, five compartment bain-marie, dishwasher, fridge, deep fat fryer and two toasters, stainless steel sink and stainless steel wash basin.

Rear entrance lobby with door to enclosed yard, part of which is covered to provide a utility area, contains washing machines, dryer, fridge and freezer.

The owners sitting room is currently being used as a large store room and the owners bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

The reception area has a south facing bay window overlooking Bridlington Bay and is located on the ground floor.

There are 10 letting bedrooms, six having sea views, and all having colour TVs, hospitality trays and private facilities.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.