Bingo in Bridlington is getting a makeover

The town's biggest bingo club is getting a new identity next week.

To celebrate its re-branding as Buzz Bingo, there will be free games and goody bags next Friday and a launch party the following day. That will feature free drinks and a £500 prize draw.

Along with 100 other clubs around the country, Gala in Promenade is changing its name.

Simon Shaw, from Buzz Bingo said: “When we asked our customers and colleagues to name a single word to describe their bingo experience, the word ‘Buzz’ came up time and time again, so we named our clubs after that feeling.

"We pride ourselves on our community spirit and our friendly and supportive team is buzzing about being part of your next fun day or night out with friends and family.”