Bespoke Father’s Day Gifts at Shop at the SJT

Father’s Day is coming up fas and rather than buy the dad in your life yet another pair of socks, visit the Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for some inspirational ideas.

With a variety of handmade gifts available from prints to timber creations, Shop at the SJT, which includes creations from a number of talented local makers, with a selection of bespoke items with a range of prices tags, ideal for inspiring gift ideas.

Shop at the SJT features some of the area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic listed building.

Lynne Arnison, chairman of the collective, said: “Our Makers are delighted to help celebrate Father’s Day this year.

“Our creators have given special thoughts to the hardworking dads in the area and it’s the one day families can show their appreciation of the father figure in their lives.

“We look forward to meeting our customers at Shop at the SJT, which is located in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre.”

Father's Day is Sunday June 16.