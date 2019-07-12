Another shop set to close in Bridlington shopping centre

A high street store specialising eye and hearing tests will be closing in Bridlington's Promenades Shopping Centre.

It has been confirmed today that Boots Opticians will be closing on Thursday July 18.

The closure comes after the pharmacy chain bosses warned that store closures and job losses may be on the way in April.

Carl Brown, centre manager at Promenades, said: “It is always unfortunate when a retailer leaves the centre, and even though Boots have made the decision to close this unit they will still hold a lease to the unit.

“It’s well documented that these are challenging times for high street retailers, so although we are sad to see Boots go, the fact that every unit is leased proves The Promenades is still a key shopping attraction to local and regional visitors.

“The team and I feel very proud to be at the helm of a seaside town shopping centre bucking national retail occupancy trends and now we are looking forward with confidence to a successful summer.”