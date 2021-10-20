The ‘Now and Then’ column with Aled Jones: Images of Bridlington Harbour

This postcard shows Bridlington Harbour in the 1960s.

Mr Jones said: “A vital part of any seaside town is its harbour.

“The postcard shows it looking dilapidated and in sore need of redevelopment.

Aled Jones’ photograph captures the area as it looks now.

“A memory of the early days of Bridlington Harbour, this evocative old postcard from the mid-Sixties, shows the harbour area before the renovation work was carried out.

“This took place in 1969 when the harbour bridge walkway was expertly constructed.

“If you compare it with the modern photograph it’s clear that the bridge walkway has not only markedly improved the harbour’s overall appearance but provided much safer facilities for residents and visitors alike.

“Up until the mid-nineties you could join the bridge walkway on Southcliffe Road (adjacent to the Langdales Wharf car park) and stroll all the way to the cobble-stoned slipway which connects the harbour with Prince Street and the town centre.

“However, in 1996, part of the walkway was demolished to make room for an important dry dock and crane; below the latter is an ancient natural ravine.

“Known locally as Clough Hole, it’s the point at which the famous Gypsey Race chalk stream flows into the harbour, as it’s done uninterrupted for thousands of years, long before there was even a settlement here.

“A further glance at the postcard will reveal that, during the construction of the walkway and above viewing gallery several Late Georgian buildings were demolished, the grandest one being where JC’s restaurant now stands.

“Fancy a trip on a lovely rowing boat, there are several moored in the background?