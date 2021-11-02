The Bridlington Priory bellringers team is appealing for new members to keep tradition going – find out how to join here

The bellringing team at Bridlington Priory is hoping to attract new members to keep the tradition going.

The bells of the Priory Church of St Mary have rung out before services, at weddings, and other special occasions for 120 years – bringing joy across the Old Town area.

Unfortunately the ringing team are getting older and without new blood the bells will shortly ring out no more, bringing a much-loved tradition to an end.

At the moment the team is rehearsing with the St Oswald’s Church in Flamborough and are appealing for new recruits.

Any person interested in joining the team will get one-to-one support at a time that is convenient to them.

Brian Fisher, a spokesman for the Priory Bellringers, said: “There are many benefits to being part of the ringing team including friendship, learning a new skill, and a sense of sharing with the community.

“In addition, it is known to give health benefits such as relief from aching backs and improving breath control.

“The current team are friendly and supportive and have a good sense of humour.

“They are also keen to pass on the experience of ringing to new members.

“Due to lack of numbers we have been holding a joint practice with St Oswald’s church In Flamborough on a Thursday evening.

“If we gather some new recruits we would give one-to-one instruction at a mutually convenient day and time until they become safe and suitably proficient in handling our bells.

“We would then resume our Tuesday evening practice.

“This would probably start in the New Year.”