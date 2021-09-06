Spa to host special tribute to former Bridlington Mayor Brenda Dismore

Brenda Dismore was elected mayor in 1975.

As well as being elected mayor in 1975, Brenda was chairman of tourism in the 1970s and 80s, bringing many stars to the town to perform at the iconic venue.

They included all-time greats such as Morecambe and Wise, Des O’Connor, Bob Monkhouse, Larry Grayson, Freddie Starr, Mike Yarwood and Cannon and Ball.

Bridlington residents with long memories will also remember Brenda performing at Bridlington Spa in both the Royal Hall and Theatre many times in the 1950s and 60s, often in shows with her husband Ian who tragically died in 1966.

Brenda Dismore pictured as a ballet dancer in 1945.

Bridlington Spa in collaboration with Brenda’s sons, will be showing a framed display and memorabilia of programmes, posters and paraphernalia from this golden era of entertainment. There will also be a separate tribute to Brenda outside of the theatre.

Mark Lonsdale, general manager at Bridlington Spa said: “History and heritage is incredibly important to us at Bridlington Spa and when talks started with Julian regarding a permanent tribute to Brenda we were delighted to be able to help celebrate her legacy.”

Julian Dismore said: “I am very grateful to the Bridlington Spa Management team for arranging this tribute to my mum – the theatre will always have a place in our family’s hearts.

“This event will be an opportunity to remember a golden age in entertainment, to celebrate my mum’s role in putting Bridlington on the showbiz map and to reflect on how Bridlington Spa always overcomes adversity to give pleasure to packed audiences, year in, year out.”

Another of Brenda’s sons, former MP Andrew Dismore, said: “It is great that my mother’s important contribution over decades at Bridlington Spa is being recognised, both for her time as an occasional entertainer in her younger years to her work on the Council bringing top acts to Bridlington like Morecambe and Wise at the height of their fame.”