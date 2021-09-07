See Old Town venues during heritage event

A range of Heritage Open Days events have been created in the Old Town.

The event is England’s largest festival of history and culture, where hidden places open their doors to the community for free, and this year’s theme is Edible England.

Destination Old Town has announced the events that will be taking place at The Toft, 43 High Street, Bridlington.

The owners of this private house, built for merchant William Hudson in 1673, will be inviting visitors into the hall and dining room to view the historic building over the weekends of September 11 and 12, and 18 and 19, between 11am and 5pm.

A food and drink trail information leaflet will be available for visitors to explore the wealth of food and drink establishments, both past and present in the Old Town, showing how people’s eating, drinking and shopping habits were very different 100 years ago.

A spokesman said: “During September the Priory will host an exhibition on ‘The Priory and Mediaeval Food’.

“A tiny hidden gem, not usually open to the public, Bridlington’s earliest Baptist chapel on Applegarth Lane will be open on Saturday and Sunday 11 and 12 between 10.30am and 4pm.

“In complete contrast the large and imposing St John’s Burlington Methodist Church on St John Street will be holding tours and a historical exhibition at its coffee mornings on Monday 13, Wednesday 15 and Saturday 18 between 9.30am and 11.30am.”