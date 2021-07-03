Search for descendents of a Bridlington-based family in attempt to return WWI heirlooms

The Bible has an inscription which reads M Dadley, Bridlington, January 31, 1919.

A Selby woman is looking to find the descendents of a Bridlington-based family so she can return some World War One heirlooms.

The woman, who does not want to be named, is hoping people related to the Dadley family still live in the area.

She said: “The heirlooms include a small Soldier’s Bible, six postcards and a letter.

The six extending postcards which were addressed to F Dadley, Hirst Courtney, near Selby.

“The Bible has an inscription which reads M Dadley, Bridlington, January 31, 1919.

“There are also six extending postcards which were addressed to F Dadley, Hirst Courtney, near Selby, while the letter is addressed to Fred and is written by ‘Peggy’, which is a shortened version of Margaret. We think they were called Fred and Margaret Dadley and would like to get these items to their descendents.”

Email [email protected] if you have any information about the family’s links to Bridlington.