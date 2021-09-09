Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Martongate and Burlington Schools, Sewerby Gala, the Red Admiral Majorettes and many more photos from 2013

Members of the Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre pose for the Free Press photographer at the Sewerby Gala in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? (msh1330x699)

George Hepworth, Ken Sissons, Kathryn Wostenholme, Gordon Hobson and Tom Mayfield during a bench presentation at RSPB Bempton. (ps1328-27b)

Visitors are happy after RSPB Centre Bempton is awarded £640,000 funding for the new extension in 2013. (NBFP PA1328-11)

Martongate School boys hockey team are pictured at a tournament in 2013. (NBFP PA1316-2)

Lord Feoffees present a cheque for £876:60 to Martongate School’s gymnastics club for new equipment. (NBFP PA1329-12a)

Bridlington Red Admiral Majorettes youngsters are pictured at the Sewerby Gala in 2013. (msh1330x658)

Members of Sewerby Cricket Club run a sweet tombola at the 2013 Gala. (msh1330x637)

Burlington Infants School creates a grand piano cover made for the Priory 900 celebrations in 2013. (NBFP PA1327-13)