Hilderthorpe Primary School celebrates winning the Rock Challenge Best Sound Track award in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1328-12b)

A multi-agency surgery takes place at the Cop Shop Bridlington back in 2013. (NBFP PA1344-9)

Pop band The Feeling light up the crowd as lead singer Dan Gillespie Sells joins the fans at the Brid Bash in 2013. (113232x Bash11)

Parents and pupils of Headlands School show their concern about how people are parking around school. (D535J343)

Shoppers turn out in force as Poundland opens in the Promenades Shopping Centre. (1126106e)

Action from Burlington Infants School Sports Day in 2013. Photograph by Paul Atkinson (NBFP BW1327-4i)

Rio Crossley, Sammie Kershaw, Annabel Kershaw with Hayley Porteus, Cec and John Lindley and Coun Shelagh Finlay at West Hill Community Centre. (ROG050968)

Flamborough residents organise a Bus Stop Petition in 2013. Photograph taken by Pam Stanforth. (ps1342-17)