Blast fitness members are pictured before their Burpee Mile to raise money for Help the Heroes and Yorkshire Cancer Research in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? (nbfp-dt1343-4a)

The Burlington Jackdaws development squad with coaches Billy Tyler and Dave Tindall in 2013. (nbfp-dt1342-5b)

The Burton Agnes School Inter Schools Hockey team is pictured at a tournament in 2013. (NDTP Hockey ps1341-2c)

Burlington Infants School pupils are pictured with plants they have grown with vouchers collected via Morrisons’ Lets Grow scheme. (NBFP PA1341-1)

Junior school pupils enjoy some peer mentoring at the Headlands School open evening in 2013. (NBFP PA1340-14f)

Bridlington Town Council presents small grants to local groups and organisations in 2013. (NBFP PA1344-6)

This excellent group photograph features the Hilderthorpe FC team from 2013/14. (nbfp-dt1343-2m)

Year 10 Students make pizza during the successful Headlands School open evening in 2013. (NBFP PA1340-14d)