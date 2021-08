Headlands School students pose for picture at Sports Awards Dinner in 2013, held at the Links Golf Club. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (PA2013HDLD Sports-1122)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

This photo shows a presentation of the 2013 BTA Frontage Competition results at Grantlea Guest House in 2013. (NBFP PA1344-5)

This image shows a soccer school at Gypsey Road playing fields in 2013. Do you recognise any of the young footballers. (NBFP PA1344-4)

A Halloween Workshop is hosted by Pot-a-Doodle-Do on Prospect Street in 2013 along with a visit from the Bird of Prey Centre. NBFP PA1344-1a

Launch of the Age UK over 50s club at the Bridlington Football Club with the mayor of Bridlington Terry Dixon. (NBFP PA1344-2)

Headlands School pupils show off their trophies at the 2013 Sports Awards Dinner held at the Links Golf Club. (PA2013HDLD Sports-1098)

More Headlands School pupils gather at the Sports Awards Dinner in 2013. Photograph by Paul Atkinson. (PA2013HDLD Sports-1126)

The mayor and councillors buy groceries for Real Aid in Bridlington which was match funded by Morrisons. (NBFP PA1344-10)