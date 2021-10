This photograph shows the first event to be held the new Bempton and Buckton Village Hall – Bracken Szpakowski’s Sixth Birthday Party. Do you recognise any of the people in this excellent picture. (msh1405x150)

Burlington Junior School pupils are pictured before their Sport Relief mile run in 2014. (NBFP PA1412-13a)

Val Jewitt, Viv Cruddas and Marjorie Clarke pose for a photograph at a Bridlington Quilters event in 2014. (NBFP Quilters ps1405-15b)

Bempton and Buckton Village Hall committee members are picturee back in 2014, but what was the event? (Bempton NBFP ROG200268)

Bridlington Lions present a cheque to Burlington Infants School head Miss Louise Booth, Jamie, Joanna Jones, and Wendy Gregson. (nbfp-msh1411x950)

Grease The Musical is performed by Headlands School at Bridlington Spa Theatre back in 2014. (msh1405x800)

Fire Cadets pose for the Free Press photographer with firefighters from Bridlington Fire Station in 2014. (NBFP Fire Cadets ps1409-9)