Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Churches Together, Burlington, Bridlington and Headlands Schools, Christmas Fairs, and many more photos from 2013

Burlington School’s lunch time craft club pose for the photographer at the Christmas Fair in 2013. Do you recognise any of the youngsters in the picture. Photograph by Roger Pattison (NBFP ROG051270)

A group photo at Headlands School’s Sports Awards Dinner held at the Links Golf Club in 2013. (PA2013HDLD Sports-1156)

Cliffe House Nursery runs a raffle stall during the Bridlington Christmas Fair at the Emmanuel Church. (msh1348x078)

Seven Burlington School pupils man a sweet stall during the Christmas Fair in 2013. (Burlington NBFP ROG051279)

Members and sponsors gather at Bridlington RUFC to celebrate securing RFU Club Accreditation in 2013. (msh1348x106)

Pupils at Bridlington School are shown with a collection of wrapped shoeboxes ahead of Christmas in 2013. (Brid School shoeboxes)

An evening with The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu at the Spa in 2013. The Hallelujah Chorus led by the choirs of Churches Together. (msh1347x329)

A tombola at Kirkgate House during the Bridlington Old Town Dickensian Festival in 2013. (msh1348x390)