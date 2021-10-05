Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Burlington School Choir, Sewerby CC, Flamborough Pre-School, Flamborough FC and many more photos from 2013

Burlington Junior School Choir is pictured during Bridlington Town Council’s Christmas Festival at Promenades Shopping Centre in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1349-23b)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Flamborough Pre-School Nativity cast members pose for a picture at St Oswald’s Church in 2013. (NBFP PA1350-17)