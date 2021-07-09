Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Burlington gymnasts, Brownies and Rainbows, Kirkgate House, Sewerby Gala, and many more photos from 2003

This excellent picture shows the Brownie and Rainbow Stall during St John Burlington Methodist Church’s Christmas Fayre in the School Room. Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (PA0347-27b)

David Robinson (middle) is pictured with the residents of Kirkgate House while holding his gift of a garden fork as he retires in 2003. (PA0344-24)

Mayor and Mayoress Hillery and David Grange with Marie Curie nurse Val Russell and Bay Primary School pupils at the field of hope in Sewerby Park. (PA0345-11a)

A group of line dancers are photographed during Bempton Methodist Church celebrations in 2003. (PA0342-20d)

Fiona Pepper, Richard Traves, Linda Branton, Gill Traves and Shirley Wheeler during a Macmillan coffee morning at the White Horse, Bempton. (PA0339-25)

Burlington Junior School’s gymnastics group pose for the photographer in 2003. What did the team win that year? (PA0348-13a)

Ethan, 10, and Sarah Dickinson, 8, are pictured with mum Trish and dad Stephen as they show off their Jujutsu competition medals in 2003. (PA0352-2)

Graham Jordan, 11, Mick Long, Vince O’Grady and Michael Spooner on the tombola at Sewerby Gala in 2003. (PA0530-20k)