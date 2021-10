Brave swimmers get ready to enter the freezing water during the annual Flamborough Festive Dip on Boxing Day at South Landing in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? (msh1352y109)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Pianist Edith Negus celebrates her 102nd birthday with friends at Bridlington Spiritualist Church in 2013. (msh1352x016)

This photograph shows the opening of the Gasworx Skate Park. Do you know what year this image was taken? (Gasworx opening 2)

Three pupils run a stall at the Burlington School Christmas Fair in 2013. Photo taken by Roger Pattison. (NBFP ROG051280)

Burlington Infants School pupils are pictured with the winning scarecrows made for the Harvest Festval in 2013. (NBFP PA1343-10)

Flamborough Traditional Long Sword Dancing youngsters are pictured during the Boxing Day event in 2013. (msh1352y322)

Flamborough Festive Dippers run down the slipway at South Landing towards the sea in 2013. (msh1352y164)

Hilderthorpe School’s new starters (the Dolphin Class) are pictured with Mrs Craven in 2013. (NBFP PA1337-17a)