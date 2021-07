Bridlington Girls Choir members are pictured in their new uniforms at Hilderthorpe School in 2003. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? The picture was taken by Paul Atkinson. (PA0348-9)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

A group of Burlington Infant School pupils get ready to perform in their Nativity Play in 2003. (PA0351-12a)

Harrison Male, Danielle Coverdale, Kerry Robinson, Kellanah Woodhead and Louise Chadwick and library staff at a Teddy Bears’ Picnic. (PA0350-11b)

This image shows the switching on of the Saint Catherine’s Christmas tree at Bridlington Train Station in 2003. (PA0349-12)

Staff and customers at Mamoni Restaurant on St John Street are pictured with a £500 cheque for Children in Need in 2003. (PA0347-9a)

A presentation of equipment (including a fibre optic head light) by the Bridington Hospital League of Friends in 2003. (PA0351-16a)

Burton Agnes School pupils are pictured during a dress rehearsal for the infants Nativity Play in 2003. (PA0351-13)

Dorothy Addy, Gordon Williams, Mabel Swift and Eva Griffiths pose for a photo at Bridlington’s Christmas switch-on celebrations. (PA0348-31b)