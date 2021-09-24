More than 600 people attend Destination Old Town Heritage Open Days events
Destination Old Town (DOT) welcomed more than 600 visitors to the popular area over two weekends in September this year, when the organisation arranged events as part of England’s Heritage Open Days festival.
A spokesperson said: “Both locals and holidaymakers enjoyed viewing The Toft, a private house on High Street, with its large garden.
“Guides were on hand to explain the house’s history, and a food and drink history quiz proved to be entertaining.
“Bridlington’s Mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry, and Mayoress Michelle Dealtry were amongst the visitors.”