Flamborough’s Chalk Tower open to the public on two afternoons as part of the Festival of Archaeology
The Friends of the Chalk Tower in Flamborough will be opening the ground floor of the building on Lighthouse Road as part of the Festival of Archaeology – which has the theme Exploring Local Places.
The chalk tower will be open on Sunday, July 18 and Sunday, August 1 between 2pm and 4.30pm.
Covid restrictions will apply at the events but booking is not necessary.
Access to the chalk tower is via stone steps with a handrail.
Entrance to the tower is free. However, cash donations would be most welcome.
A Friends spokesman said: “We would love you to come along and feel the atmosphere inside this historic building and find out more about the history that surrounds the amazing landmark.
“A coastal soundscape will fill the space and accompany beautiful images of the tower and local area.
“Car parking will be available at Flamborough Head Golf Club, which will also have the clubhouse open for refreshments.
“A group of local classic car enthusiasts will be attending, weather permitting, with their beautiful motors.”
Email [email protected] to find out more about the two events.