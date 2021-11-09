East Yorkshire bus company offering travel free to veterans and serving military personnel on Remembrance Sunday

Those wanting to travel free on East Yorkshire buses should simply show a current military ID card or veteran’s badge to the driver when they board.

Bus company East Yorkshire will be showing their respect for the achievements and sacrifices of the armed forces by allowing current and past members of the military to board any of their buses for free on Sunday, November 14, to allow easier access to Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies.

East Yorkshire’s area director Ben Gilligan said: “Bus driving is a popular career choice for those leaving the armed forces, so many of our team have served in the military, and know what sacrifices our soldiers, sailors and aviators have to make.