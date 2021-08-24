Bridlington U3A Local History Group set to run special tours of the Old Town next month

The U3A History group will be talking about Bridlington Priory’s churchyard.

The ‘Ten Minute Tours’ event will take place at a number of Old Town venues.

Based on Church Green, the Bridlington U3A Local History Group will be leading the short tours, open to the public, explaining the history of Church Green and the priory’s churchyard.

Three different tours will be on offer and each will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

The tours are free to attend and take place on Saturday, September 11 and Saturday, September 18 between 10am and 3pm.

U3A Local History Group leader Beryl Gallagher said: “People take for granted the place where they live, not knowing the stories behind the places they pass every day.

“The U3A Local History Group is looking forward to sharing the stories of the Old Town and there is a surprising amount of history here.

“People will be able to find us on Church Green outside The Bayle. Just look for the Heritage Open Day Sign made for us by Rob of All Signs on Havelock Street.”