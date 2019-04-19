Here's how you can get 30kg of free compost from the council

Thousands of bags of compost are to be handed out to keen gardeners in our area next month.

Each year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council organises the free giveaway, which uses recycled food and garden waste which has been collected from residents’ brown bins.

It anticipates that 5,000 of the 15kg bags will be dished out at nine sites across the county over two weeks in May.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’ve been running our popular compost giveaways for many years as a ‘thank you’ to residents for their fantastic efforts in recycling their waste.

“The East Riding now has the highest recycling rate in England for the second year running and that’s down to the support of residents.

“It’s great to see the recycled waste from brown bins going to good use and returning to people’s gardens as compost.”

The Bridlington event will be held at the council depot at Carnaby Industrial Estate at 10am on Saturday, May 18.

All cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, meat, egg shells, grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds which residents place in their brown bin all get recycled into quality compost.

The bags of compost will be placed in vehicles by council staff and the giveaways end when all the bags have been handed out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.