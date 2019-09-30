Walking for Health scheme launches new 30 minute walk in Bridlington

East Riding of Yorkshire Council runs a programme of health walks aimed mainly at people who take little or no exercise. It is part of the national Walking for Health initiative and offers led walks for beginners.

The new walk takes place every Wednesday at 10.30am, starting 9 October, 2019 from The Kingfisher Café, West Street, Bridlington, YO15 3DX. It lasts for approximately 30 minutes and afterwards participants will be invited back into the café to carry on socialising. Everyone is welcome.

Joel Rollinson, Bridlington 30 minute walk leader, says:

“I am looking forward to starting the 30 minute walks in Bridlington. It is a fantastic area with lots of great walks along the sea front. Walking is the perfect way to stay active and meet lots of new people”

The new 30 minute walk links in with the existing 1 hour walk every Thursday from East Riding Leisure Bridlington at 10am and the Sewerby Hall and Gardens 1 and 2 hour walk on alternate Tuesdays at 10.30am (1 hour) and 10am (2 hour).

Laura Hutchinson, scheme coordinator, says:

“Many of our walkers start walking to improve their health, but find it easy to keep coming back because of all the new friends they’ve made. So as well as all the physical health benefits, Walking for Health is also great for your social life!”

East Riding Walking for Health welcomes new walkers throughout the year. Over 70 walks take place each month starting from a variety of locations around the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Anybody who would like to walk with any of East Riding’s Walking for Health groups or train as a Walking for Health Volunteer Walk Leader, should contact the Scheme Co-ordinator, Laura Hutchinson, by phone on 01482 392527 or email laura.hutchinson@eastriding.gov.uk.

To see the full programme and find out about other health walks in the area, log onto www.walkingforhealth.org.uk or http://www2.eastriding.gov.uk/leisure/sport-and-play/clubs-and-activities/activities-for-adults/