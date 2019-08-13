VIDEO: Donna Loveland explains Swim Safe programme on Bridlington beach

Children along the Yorkshire Coast have been taking part in Swim Safe sessions over the past two weeks.

Children aged 7–14 have learnt vital water safety skills free of charge thanks to Swim England and the RNLI’s Swim Safe programme.

Group of children who took part in Bridlington today

The fun, hour-long sessions teach young people how to swim safely outdoors and what to do if they, or someone else, get into difficulty in the water.

Donna Loveland, Vice Chair of the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund, was present at the session Bridlington South Beach today.

The video shows what the session entails and what children will learn if they get into difficulty in the water.

Further sessions will take part in Bridlington this week until August 16. To book visit swimsafe.org.uk/locations/bridlington

To take part, children must be able to swim a minimum of 25 metres. This is usually achieved around Stage 4 of Swim England's Learn to Swim Pathway.

A parent or guardian must be present throughout the session.