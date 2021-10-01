Thousands of women miss “vital” breast cancer screenings across the East Riding

80% of eligible women in the East Riding attended routine screenings between April 2019 and March 2020. Photo: PA Images

In Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), experts are urging women across the UK to check for signs and symptoms of the disease and for those eligible to take up their invitations for routine screenings.

The NHS breast screening programme sees women aged between 50 and 71 invited every three years to undergo a mammogram (X-ray) designed to detect cancers that are too small to see or feel.

The latest available NHS Digital figures show that 80% of eligible women in the East Riding attended routine screenings between April 2019 and March 2020 – meaning roughly 9,046 were not up to date with their checks.

That proportion was up slightly from 79% the year before. It meant health services in the area achieved the national minimum target of 70% uptake and also hit the 80% the NHS says all services should aim for.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of charity Breast Cancer Now, said a decline in screening uptake across the UK in recent years was already a “concern” prior to the pandemic, adding the charity estimates 1.2 million fewer women had a screening in 2020 due to coronavirus-related disruption.

She said: “We must do all we can to increase the number of women taking up their invitation to breast screening, including text reminders, more convenient appointments and improving awareness of the programme.”

“While screening comes with some risks to be aware of, we encourage women to attend their appointments when invited, including during the pandemic.”

An NHS spokeswoman said the health service is open, adding it is “vital” that people attend their breast screening when invited.