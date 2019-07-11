This is how to sign up for Bridlington's Heart Screening Day

An event for people aged 14 to 35 to be tested for undiagnosed heart conditions will be held in Bridlington next month.

The Cardiac Risk in the Young mobile screening unit facility will be at Bridlington Club For Young People on Tuesday August 6 and at Headlands School on Wednesday August 7.

Bookings are required at www.testmyheart.org.uk/book-appointment/

Organisers are asking that people only book if they will attend the event due to the number of missed appointments at the last screening day.

Gail Slater, one of the team behind the project, said: "At our last screening day 20 people did not keep their appointments - they just didn’t show up, not even letting us know they wouldn’t be attending.

"This came at a cost of £1000 and also prevented 20 other young people the chance of a screening.

"A lot of very kind and generous people donate to us and to see their money go down the drain like that is very upsetting.

"So with this in mind please only book if you can definitely attend, if you are wanting to be screened but as yet are unsure if you can make it please message us with your contact details and we can add you to our waiting list in case of any last minute unforeseen cancellations."

At Bridlington's first heart screening day in October last year, around 100 people were tested for undiagnosed heart conditions.

The project was the idea of a team of workers who worked at Bridlington’s former Marks & Spencer store, who were prompted to act after the death of James Moorfoot.

James was a teacher at Hornsea School, who died while playing football for Langtoft in 2017.