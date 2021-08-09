The health and wellbeing column with personal trainer Mel Spencer: Food is fuel, it’s as simple as that

You need to ensure that you’re putting enough calories in your body and that it’s the right kind of food.

Upon embarking on my career as a personal trainer, I made the assumption (wrongly), that I would be telling people to eat less and move more.

In the main I got the move bit right, but was way off the mark on the nutrition side of things with the majority of my clients initially actually under eating.

How can that be possible?

Personal trainer Mel Spencer.

It’s all about calories in versus calories out and creating a deficit isn’t it?

Yes, you do need to be in a calorific deficit to lose fat, however you can take it too far and that’s when survival mode/metabolic adaptation kicks in and your body does everything it can to keep you alive because it literally thinks you’re starving.

It all sounds very dramatic, but your body doesn’t know what’s going on and it’s very much a case of batten down the hatches, I’m not being fuelled correctly, so I’m going to store some fat to ensure that I have an energy source to keep me ‘ticking’ over.

Once you reach this point you have initiated what is know as the starvation response – a set of biochemical and physiological changes that reduce your metabolism in response to lack of food.

In turn, muscle mass also declines.

You are now on a lose lose and not in a good way.

Your metabolism now slows further as muscle mass is metabolically active and you are storing fat.

I’ve seen this time and time again.

Food diaries that are sub 1,000 calories are common and that’s just not enough to fuel the human body – even if you where to stay in bed and not move all day.

You’ll feel tired and lethargic and not particularly great – this then means that you want to move less and the downward spiral continues.

The way out of this spiral is to calculate how many calories you need to keep you in deficit (if your goal is to lose fat), but above your BMR (your basal metabolic rate – once under this you are into the metabolic adaptations zone).

You also need to focus on maintaining/building muscle mass as well as cardio – I always place the emphasis on resistance training.

Food is fuel, it’s as simple as that.

You need to ensure that you’re putting enough in and that it’s the right kind of food - with the odd treat thrown in!

It’s all about balance and everything in moderation.