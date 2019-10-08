Take healthy steps with a town stroll

The flourishing Walking for Health scheme is expanding and has just launched a new walk in Bridlington.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council runs a programme of health walks aimed mainly at people who take little exercise.

The scheme is part of the national Walking for Health initiative and offers led walks for beginners.

The new walk takes place every Wednesday at 10.30am from The Kingfisher Cafe on West Street.

It lasts for approximately 30 minutes and afterwards participants will be invited back into the cafe to carry on socialising.

The new walk fits in with the existing one-hour walk every Thursday from East Riding Leisure Bridlington at 10am and the Sewerby Hall and Gardens walks on alternate Tuesdays at 10.30am (one hour) and 10am (two hours).

Joel Rollinson, the Bridlington walk leader, said: “I am looking forward to starting the 30 minute walks in Bridlington. It is a fantastic area with lots of great walks along the sea front. Walking is the perfect way to stay active and meet lots of new people.”

Anybody who would like to walk with the Walking for Health groups or train as a Walking for Health volunteer walk leader can email laura.hutchinson@eastriding.gov.uk or call 01482 392527.