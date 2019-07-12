Suicide prevention and awareness discussed at ministers visit to Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust

The Minister for Suicide Prevention, Jackie Doyle-Price, and Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle have visited Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

Both the Minister and Emma were keen to hear about the work of the Humber, Coast and Vale Suicide Prevention team at the meeting yesterday (July 11).

Jo Kent, Suicide Prevention Lead shared the progress so far and highlighted the recent successful campaign talk.suicide.co.uk.

Jo has been working closely with local community groups to raise awareness of suicide and how to help and support those people experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The discussion also generated a number of other key areas which included:

- Improving awareness and support to primary care staff

- Tackling loneliness

- Debt management

- Reducing the stigma associated with suicide and mental health

- Better information about signposting and where to get help

Michele Moran, Chief Executive of Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust and Chair of the HCV Mental Health Partnership Board outlined recent discussions that have been held with Humberside Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service which demonstrated that all agencies are working together to support people in crisis.