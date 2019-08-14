Success at Bridlington's second Heart Screening Days - 200 young people tested

Bridlington’s second Heart Screening Day has been hailed a success with 200 people being tested in the town.

The Cardiac Risk in the Young mobile screening unit facility visited Bridlington Club For Young People on August 6 and Headlands School on August 7.

Nathan Pickering being screened by Peter Lewis (screening manager)

The event, for people aged between 14 and 35 tested for undiagnosed heart conditions, followed the town’s first screening day in October 2018.

Gail Slater, one of the team behind the project, said: “It went really well, we had 200 people that were screened over the two days and we had all the appointments filled.”

Funding was provided for the first screening day last week by Fraisthorpe Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The second event was held from the Tesco Bags of help scheme, Tracey Alderslade and family and a fundraising match at Bridlington Town Football Club organised by Gavin Kelly and Pete Smurthwaite.

Sadly, some people didn’t turn up for their appointments – something that the team tried to prevent.

Gail added: “We still had a few people not turn up to their appointments but luckily with our Facebook page we managed to fill them quickly. It’s frustrating when they don’t turn up because the charity that come and do the screenings charge £5,000 per day regardless of how many people turn up. It’s great that we filled the space but at the end of the day it’s just wasting people’s time and energy as well as the kind people who donate so we can put these days on.”

The next Heart Screening Days will be held on April 7-8 2020 and will be funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

“We still have a good amount of money left from the football match which will fund future screening days once the lottery funded days have taken place,” Gail added.