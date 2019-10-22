Scarborough and Bridlington Hospital heroes scoop NHS awards

Staff from Scarborough and Bridlington Hospitals are celebrating after winning awards at a glittering Scarborough Spa ceremony.

More than 320 staff and guests from across York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust gathered to recognise the work of colleagues who have gone over and above in their work.

Bridlington Orthopaedics Team - Patient Experience winners.

The Trust’s annual staff recognition ceremony, the Celebration of Achievement Awards, is fully funded by sponsorship and showcases the excellent work taking place throughout the organisation.

Scarborough Hospital maternity team took the ‘Living our values’ award for the care and support they provided when two members of the same family gave birth on the unit the same day and one baby was sadly stillborn.

They ensured the family could visit both new mums at all times, putting the patient at the centre of everything, even through such difficult circumstances.

The outpatients’ services team scooped the ‘Efficiency and Productivity’ award for their hard work and effort in reducing the amount of wasted appointments saving over £1.1m for the Trust.

Special school nurse, Martha Callaghan, was the recipient of the ‘Excellence in partnership’ for her outstanding work with four special schools in the Scarborough and Ryedale area.

Martha has worked tirelessly to improve the health outcomes for vulnerable children and young people.

Voted top for ‘Patient Experience’ was the Bridlington orthopaedics team which has become one of a few units in the country to provide surgery for joint replacements, and discharge the patient all in one day.

The Chief Executive's ‘Unsung hero’ award went to Dennis Allen, learning disability liaison team assistant, who helps patients with specialist support during their hospital experience.

Dennis has worked quietly and tirelessly for the Trust for nearly ten years and supports any patients admitted with a learning disability.

Scarborough Hospital finalists also included Omar Alam, Specialist Registrar for his compassion in every aspect of his work, Willow Ward for their radical action to reduce waiting times in the cataract clinic and the Macmillan Recovery Package scheme for their partnership working with clinical teams and people affected by cancer.

Also recognised were volunteers the Bridlington Hospital gardeners who transformed the space outside Johnson Ward from a scruffy patio area into a colourful haven, Keith Taylor who helps provide reassuring support, practical information and help to members of the public who are affected by cancer and healthcare assistant Olivia-Jo Lovitt whose compassion towards a homeless patient earned her a nomination from colleagues.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Celebration of Achievement Awards have become a valuable and highly regarded way of honouring colleagues who have excelled in their achievements and service for the Trust and to the patients, families and clients we serve.

“Every year we face increasing challenges and the pressures we face have never been greater.

"The awards reflect the excellent work taking place at Scarborough and Bridlington hospitals and it is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the contributions of our staff and services on the East Coast.”