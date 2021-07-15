Restrictions lifted: Your ultimate guide to the changes at East Riding Leisure centres from next Monday

Following the Government’s announcement regarding the removal of current Covid-19 restrictions from 19 July, East Riding Leisure has announced changes to the way customers will access its services.

These are the main changes:

○ Capacity at East Riding Leisure Centres will increase, due to the lifting of social distancing rules.

○ Customers will no longer be required to book gym or swimming sessions (except at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, which has always been for pre-bookings only).

○ Gym and swimming sessions will no longer be restricted to one hour.

○ Changing rooms and showers will reopen.

○ Saunas and steam rooms will reopen (except at East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Hornsea, where the reopening will be on July 26, which includes the jacuzzi at Bridlington).

○ Classes will continue to be bookable four days in advance for members, and three for non-members.

○ Sports Hall bookings will be bookable eight days in advance for members, and seven for non-members, and customers will be able to play with people outside their family/bubble if they wish to do so.

When using the facilities, East Riding Leisure asks all customers and visitors to follow the basic guidance below:

Do not attend a centre if you feel unwell for any reason.

○ Customers do not have to wear a face covering in communal areas but if they wish to do so they will be supported in this.

○ Please make use of the hand sanitiser available around the centre. If you are bringing equipment or personal items into the centre, please make sure they are clean.

○ Please clean down any equipment after use.

○ Please use the NHS Track and Trace app QR code located at reception to scan in if you wish to do so.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “We are very pleased to be able to make these changes from next Monday. However, we are aware that some customers and staff may feel anxious about these restrictions suddenly being removed, and we encourage those customers and staff to continue wearing face coverings at our venues if they wish to.

“We will also have a check-in QR code for those who wish to scan it when they arrive at our sites.

“We ask all customers to please respect personal choice, and be aware of those around them sharing facilities.“We will not tolerate any abuse of other customers or staff.