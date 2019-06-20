Pneumonia diagnosis leads to most deaths in Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

More people died after being admitted to Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust with pneumonia than any other condition, figures reveal.

New NHS data shows 475 people died after getting the infection in 2018, in which lung tissue becomes inflamed and fills with fluid.

It means that of the 3,445 deaths over the year in the trust’s hospitals, or up to 30 days after patients were discharged, 14% were linked to a diagnosis of pneumonia.

The British Lung Foundation said that between five and 11 adults in every 100,000 get pneumonia each year in the UK, with over-65s particularly vulnerable.

A BLF spokesman said: “There are things people can do to reduce their risk of pneumonia, such as not smoking, and there are vaccinations available to protect those who are at higher risk.”

The picture at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is reflected across England.

Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the data confirmed “the massive stresses the health care system is under”, and that it reflected an older and frailer hospital population. He said: “The stress to the system is added to by the fact that this sort of illness is not one that is treated in 24 to 48 hours in the elderly, and often they will need longer times in hospital and then time recovering.”