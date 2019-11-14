PHOTOS: Murray Hills Solicitors go wild for Motor Neurone Disease Association

People had the chance to learn about, meet and hold creatures including an African fat tailed gecko, tortoise, rose tarantula, snakes and iguana thanks to Go Wild Animal Encounters. A spokesperson from Murray Hills said: "Go wild Animal Encounters and Murray Hills staff opened the office and volunteered their time meaning that every single penny raised would go to Motor Neurone Disease association Scarborough & Bridlington group. Everyone who came said they had a great time and left with smiles on their faces and memories to treasure. The Mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry and Mayoress Mrs Michelle Dealtry also attended the event to show their support for the charity and Murray Hills team members June and Emma also got to try on the Chains of Office."