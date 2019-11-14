Johnny Turner, from Go Wild Animal Encounters, Mayor Liam Dealtry, Mayoress Michelle Dealtry and staff member at Murray Hills Emma Long. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1944-12c

PHOTOS: Murray Hills Solicitors go wild for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Murray Hills Solicitors held an exotic animal experience and raised £125 for Motor Neurone Disease Association Scarborough & Bridlington group.

By Jade McElwee
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:46 pm

People had the chance to learn about, meet and hold creatures including an African fat tailed gecko, tortoise, rose tarantula, snakes and iguana thanks to Go Wild Animal Encounters. A spokesperson from Murray Hills said: "Go wild Animal Encounters and Murray Hills staff opened the office and volunteered their time meaning that every single penny raised would go to Motor Neurone Disease association Scarborough & Bridlington group. Everyone who came said they had a great time and left with smiles on their faces and memories to treasure. The Mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry and Mayoress Mrs Michelle Dealtry also attended the event to show their support for the charity and Murray Hills team members June and Emma also got to try on the Chains of Office."

1. Charity event at Murray Hills

Team members at Murray Hills June and Emma got to try on the Chains of Office.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Charity event at Murray Hills

Kitty Midgley-Cresswell, aged 11, holding a tortoise at the charity event. Pictures by Paul Atkinson NBFP PA1944-12f

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Charity event at Murray Hills

Mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry and Mayoress Michelle Dealtry attended the event to show their support for the charity

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Charity event at Murray Hills

The event was deemed a success as everyone left with smiles on their faces and memories to treasure. Pictures by Paul Atkinson PA1944-12e

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2