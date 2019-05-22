Obesity health cases hit new high in area

People are going to hospital with obesity-related conditions at record rates in the East Riding of Yorkshire, new figures show.

In the 12 months to March 2018, the rate was 1,211 people treated for obesity as a primary or secondary diagnosis for every 100,000 residents, according to the latest NHS data.

That’s up on the previous 12 months when it was 817, and higher than all comparable figures back to 2013.

A Government minister said the figures highlight the “devastating consequences” of the condition for patients and the NHS.

In 2017-18, 4,260 patients were treated, and 62% were women.

The data also shows that 10 people in the East Riding of Yorkshire were admitted to hospital for weight loss (bariatric) surgery and all of them were women.

Public Health Minister Seema Kennedy said: “This data shines a light on the devastating consequences of obesity - both for individuals and for the NHS.

“Prevention is always better than a cure and we are already taking action to protect the health of our next generation, with plans to reduce children’s exposure to sugary and fatty foods and get them moving more in school each day.

“I am committed to reversing these worrying trends and we will be exploring other solutions through our prevention Green Paper later this year.”