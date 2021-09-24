NHS Trust Wins Patient Safety Award for Improving Care for Children and Young People

After four Trust teams had been shortlisted, the Sensory Processing Service were thrilled to take home the award for Improving Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year.After four Trust teams had been shortlisted, the Sensory Processing Service were thrilled to take home the award for Improving Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year.

After four trust teams had been shortlisted, the Sensory Processing Service were thrilled to take home the award for Improving Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year.

The winning project was the Humber Sensory Processing Hub website, which provides timely and unlimited access to important information and resources, which promotes a better understanding of sensory processing difficulties.

This website was developed in collaboration with the NHS Hull Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Michelle Field, advanced occupational therapist, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Receiving this award is fantastic. Not only does it acknowledge the hard work that has been put into making the sensory service a success, but it also promotes sensory processing at a critical time in modelling neurodiversity services.”

Bernie Dawson, strategic lead for children, young people and maternity, NHS Hull CCG, said: “We are the first CCG in the Humber, Coast and Vale area to commission this successful, innovative service that provides support to children and young people with sensory needs and their families.

“We are delighted that the incredible team behind this project has been recognised at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards.”