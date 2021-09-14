NHS Trust invites people to virtual Annual Members’ Meeting - here's how you can join in

Whitby Hospital and a view of its newly-renovated tower block.

Following on from the success of the first virtual AMM last year, the trust has taken the decision to host this virtually for the second time this year.

The trust is the lead provider of services on site at Whitby Hospital and also provides community NHS services around the Scarborough and Bridlington areas.

It is hoped that this will help any member of the public who is interested in attending, to access the meeting easily and safely at this time.

Chief Executive, Michele Moran, along with other members of the executive team, will talk to the audience about highlights from 2020/21, including how our teams have reacted to and

adapted during Covid-19, how they’ve performed against their key targets, and future challenges that lie ahead.

The AMM is set to take place on Wednesday September 22 from 2.30pm until 4pm.

Further to this, the AMM will open with a Virtual Market Stall Event (1pm to 2.15pm), where attendees can find out more about its services.

To find out more and register to join the market stall event, visit the Eventbrite page.

The AMM gives people the chance to learn more about how one of their local NHS Trust operates and what it does.

It’s also an excellent opportunity to meet Humber’s leadership team and hear about the experiences of NHS staff who deliver their multidisciplinary services.

Michele Moran, Chief Executive at Humber Teaching NHS Foundations Trust, said: “The AMM is a wonderful opportunity, not only to hear about our performance and targets, but also to get to know us as a Trust.

"We’re very open to sharing our experiences and we hope that you will join us, to understand better how we operate and strive to offer the highest standards of care across our patch from Willerby to Whitby.”

You can watch the AMM live stream on Humber’s YouTube Channel.