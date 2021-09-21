NHS Foundation Trust role taken by former MP

Former MP Caroline Flint.

Caroline has joined for an initial term of office of three years and succeeds former chair Sharon Mays, who has now left the Trust.

Caroline has a wealth of experience from her 22 year-long career in politics as a Labour MP, from 1997 until 2019.

Caroline said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the role of chair.

“I look forward to working with staff, the Council of Governors, the Trust Board and our partners to ensure that the Trust continues to make a positive difference to our patients, service users and their families.”

Sharon Mays said: “I have very much enjoyed welcoming Caroline to the Trust, and I have no doubt that the position is now in capable hands. It has been an honour to lead the Board over the past seven years.”

Michele Moran, chief executive at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline to Humber.

“Her experience and expertise will be valuable to help guide us as we move forward on our journey.